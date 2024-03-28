Two people have minor injuries after a school bus carrying dozens of students crashed in Brock, Ont. on Thursday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash happened on Highway 12 south of Durham County Road 12 just after 3 p.m.

For unknown reasons, a school bus left the road and went into a ditch, Schmidt said.

At the time of the crash, there were 40 students on board.

Schmidt said two people required treatment for minor injuries.

The students were later transferred to another bus, he said.

The highway is closed in the area for cleanup.