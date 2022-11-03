Police are searching for two suspects after a home invasion in Vaughn Wednesday afternoon.

Police say two males broke into a residence in the area of Clarence Street and Park Drive at around 2:15 p.m.

The suspects allegedly threatened four victims inside the home with a gun while they searched for money and valuables.

A female victim attempted to flee from the home but was stopped by one of the suspects and received minor injuries, according to police.

After obtaining undisclosed personal belongings, police say the two suspects fled from the scene.

So far no arrests have been made and police say the investigation is ongoing.

The two suspects are described as white males wearing black coats, black pants and black toques.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6631, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.