Toronto police are searching for suspects who allegedly conned an elderly couple out of tens of thousands of dollars by pretending to be a cop.

According to police, the couple received a call from someone claiming to be a police officer on the evening of Jan. 20.

The alleged police impersonator told the couple their credit cards had been fraudulently used and they needed to turn them over.

“The suspects further advised that a courier would be sent immediately to pick up the credit cards and the PIN for the credit card,” police allege in a news release on Wednesday.

When the couriers arrived at their home, the couple handed over their cards, which were later used and charged for about $13,000, police said.

Investigators have released images of the suspects, asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating them.

One suspect is described as a male with a heavy build, full beard, and medium black hair in a flow style. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat with the Toronto Raptors Logo on the front, a black and grey Nike sweater, grey track pants, a brown coat, and grey pillow-style slippers with white socks.

The other suspect is a female with a thin build and long black hair. She was last seen wearing a grey pullover sweater with a hood and grey sweatpants.

Investigators believe there may be more victims, so they ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.