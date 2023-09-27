York Regional Police are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting in Vaughan earlier this month that left a 20-year-old man injured.

It occurred in the plaza parking lot near a sports bar on Interchange Way near Highway 7 shortly before 1 a.m. on Sept. 10.

Police said responding officers observed blood at the scene and found numerous shell casings but did not locate any victims.

Officers said they were later notified that a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds was dropped off at a hospital in Toronto. His injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Investigators have since identified multiple suspects connected to the shooting and executed several search warrants last week. As a result, police said a firearm was seized.

They also arrested 23-year-old Seirra Fray-Cairns and charged him with accessory after the fact.

On Wednesday, police announced they issued arrest warrants for two suspects: 20-year-old Danta’e Gordon and 25-year-old Dequon Lemonious.

Gordon and Lemonious are wanted for a total of nine firearm-related offences.

Police released a photo of Gordon and a vehicle described as a 2019 to 2023 white Acura RDX believed to be connected to the shooting.

“Both (Gordon) and Lemonious are encouraged to seek legal advice and turn themselves in. Investigators are reminding the public that anyone providing assistance to suspects may be subject to criminal charges,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.