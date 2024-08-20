Toronto police have charged two teenagers in connection with a carjacking, and are still searching for a third suspect.

Between Aug. 14 and Aug. 15, police said three suspects broke into a home in the area of Dufferin Street and Glencairn Avenue and stole a car in the area of Yonge Street and Drewry Avenue.

On Aug. 14, police allege two suspects approached the home while a third suspect waited in a vehicle nearby. They said the suspects allegedly kicked in the door, got inside the home and looked for car keys, but when they couldn’t find those quickly, they took off.

The following day, police said two people were walking to their vehicle in a parking lot when they were confronted by two suspects, with one allegedly wielding a knife.

Officers say the two suspects “forced” the victims to handover the keys to their vehicle before driving away.

On Aug. 16, officers with the Toronto Police Service Hold Up Squad found the vehicle and arrested one of the suspects. Police searched the vehicle and found clothing that was allegedly worn during the robberies.

Police charged 19-year-old Mohit Paul, of Toronto, with robbery with an offensive weapon, break and enter, and two counts of disguise with intent.

After further investigation, police identified a second suspect and after a search on Aug. 17., they seized a knife and clothes allegedly used during the robberies.

Officers arrested a 17-year-old, who is facing the same charges as Paul. His identity is protected under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All charges for both of the accused have not been tested in court.

A third suspect is still outstanding but police did not provide any further details.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.