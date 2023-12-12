Two Toronto men are in police custody after allegedly kidnapping one person at gunpoint over the weekend in London, Ont.

On Sunday at about 8:45 p.m., a male called 911 to report that a friend was being kidnapped at gunpoint from a residential building near Richmond and Mill streets, London Police Service said.

Uniformed officers at the scene were given a description of the suspects and subsequently located and arrested two men who were allegedly attempting to flee from the building on foot with the victim.

Police said that they also found a loaded gun during a search of one of the suspects.

As a result, Toronto residents Abdelhafid Ould Amer, 19, and Jonathan William Longphee, 20, have both been charged with kidnapping, resist arrest, pointing a firearm, uttering threats/death of bodily harm, possess restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a license and registration certificate, possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm, and use of a firearm during the commission of an indictable offence.

Amer has been additionally charged with careless use of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, and occupy motor vehicle with firearm, while Longphee has also been charged with handle firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner, and fail to comply with release order.

They both remain in custody and are scheduled to re-appear in London court on Dec. 15.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras, cellphone video, doorbell cameras and dashcam footage that may have captured the incident between 5 and 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 10 to contact London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.