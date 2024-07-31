Two youths have been charged after several people were struck by gel bullets in Vaughan, prompting a police warning on the dangers of replica firearms.

A release issued by York Regional Police on Wednesday said police were first called to Lady Dolores Avenue and Lady Loretta Lane, just west of Bathurst Street, on June 24. Once there, a female complainant told officers that two teens, dressed in all black, had repeatedly shot at her with a gel-bead Orbeez gun, it said.

She was not injured, police said, and did not seek to press charges.

Not long after, police said they located two 14-year-old suspects, who were given a warning, and seized a weapon.

Three days later, on June 27 at approximately 5:30 p.m., York police responded to two weapons calls in the area of Bathurst Street and Rutherford Road.

In one of the instances, a victim was hit with a gel projectile while in a parking lot. In the next incident, a short distance away, two additional victims were hit multiple times in the face and head by gel bullets, police said.

No one was seriously injured, police said.

Following the second call, the suspects were located in a nearby vehicle. Police have charged two youths with two counts of assault with a weapon.

'Significant consequences' with replica firearms: police

In their release, police issued a warned the public against the use of replica firearms, many of which they said “look identical to real guns."

“Police responding to these weapons calls are often in the position of having to make quick decisions on whether the weapon is real, a toy or a replica, which could have significant consequences,” the release states. “Citizens should be aware that when police respond to any call involving a firearm, it is treated as legitimate until an investigation can determine otherwise.”

Police reminded the public that replica firearms used as part of another offence are considered to be legitimate weapons and that those involved could face significant criminal charges.

“For the safety of our communities, we strongly discourage the purchase and use of these items in our region,” the release continues. “If you do have access to these types of guns, parents are strongly encouraged to monitor their children’s use of them.”