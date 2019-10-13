

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A baby is in life-threatening condition and being rushed to hospital after a hit-and-run.

A total of three pedestrians were hit at Ellesmere Road and Pharmacy Avenue in the city’s Wexford area at around 11 a.m.

Driver fled the scene and was last seen going southbound on Pharmacy Avenue.

According to Toronto police, there is a full road closure at Pharmacy Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

More to come…