Twenty Toronto schools are being closed due to COVD-19 investigations as the city's public health unit defends their decision to keep facilities open to in-person learning.

The Toronto District School Board made the announcement Monday night on Twitter.

"On the advice of @TOPublicHealth students and staff at the following schools are being dismissed effective tomorrow, Tuesday, April 6 to allow (Toronto Public Health) additional time to investigate COVID cases," the school board said.

The following schools will be closed as of Tuesday:

St. Gregory Catholic School

James Culnan Catholic School

Blessed Trinity Catholic School

St. Brigid Catholic School

St. Patrick Catholic School

Neil McNeil Catholic School

All Saints Catholic School

D.A. Morrison Middle School

Ellesmere Statton Public School

Lillian Public School

Donwood Park Public School

Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute

East York Collegiate Institute

Charles E. Webster Public School

Etienne Brule Junior School

Grenoble Public School

Riverdale Collegiate Institute

Valley Park Middle School

École élémentaire catholique George-Étienne-Cartier

Abu Bakr Education Academy

Students will continue classes through remote learning.

No further details have been provided about the COVID-19 investigations.

The news comes hours after Peel Region’s public health unit announced it would be closing all schools on Tuesday in an effort to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus. The move to online learning will last until at least April 18.

No other Ontario public health unit has said it would be closing schools and Minister of Education has consistently said that schools and child-care facilities should remain open during the provincewide shutdown.

Toronto Public Health (TPH), meanwhile, has said that the city will "closely monitor and assess COVID-19 cases" in schools.

"As of April 5, TPH is not recommending the shift to remote learning for schools in Toronto. TPH will continue to manage risk on a school-by-school basis, taking immediate and appropriate action to address these complex outbreaks," the statement read.

The public health unit also said that the decision would be revisited on a daily basis.

A full list of schools in Ontario with cases of the novel coronavirus can be found here.