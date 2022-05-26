Peel police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in Brampton in March that left a 19-year-old man dead.

Police said they responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Cresthaven Road and Torada Court, west of Hurontario Street, on the afternoon of March 1.

Officers arrived and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was later identified as 19-year-old Jahleel McKoy from Brampton.

On Thursday, police announced the arrest of 20-year-old Tylan Singh. He was charged with first-degree murder.

Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 3205 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.