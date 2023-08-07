A 20-year-old has died after a three-vehicle collision in Brampton, Ont.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Saturday in the intersection of Hurontario Street and Mayfield Road.

According to investigators, a motorcycle rider was rushed to a Toronto-area trauma centre and was later pronounced dead.

No further details have been provided regarding the circumstances of the crash, but Caledon Ontario Provincial Police say an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have dashboard camera footage is being asked to contact police at 905-584-3341 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.