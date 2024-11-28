More Ontario drivers using cannabis before getting behind the wheel than ever before: survey

In this photo illustration, smoke from a cannabis oil vaporizer is seen as the driver is behind the wheel of a car in North Vancouver, B.C. Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward

Cannabis use while driving is on the rise in Ontario, a new survey by CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) has found.

The online survey, which included a representative sample of 1,664 drivers in the province aged 19 and up, was conducted by Dig Insights.

It showed that nearly one in five Ontario drivers surveyed (19 per cent) admitted to consuming cannabis in some form and driving a vehicle, up five per cent from last year.

The survey also showed that 53 per cent of Ontarians have tried cannabis, up 14 per cent from 2023.

“This data shows us that the popularity of cannabis has subsequently resulted in more impaired driving,” Michael Stewart, of CAA SCO, said in a news release on Thursday.

According to the study, 91 per cent of Ontario drivers agree that driving under the influence of cannabis is a serious risk to road safety. This concern was even higher among older drivers.

Further, about one-third (32 per cent) of respondents who decided to drive after consuming cannabis said they did so because they believed they did not consume a significant amount of cannabis. Another 32 per cent said it was because they had no alternative but to drive home and 28 per cent said it was because they thought the drive would be short.

Additionally, the survey found Ontario drivers continue to view cannabis as less dangerous than alcohol or illegal narcotics and opioids when it comes to impaired driving.

“There is often a misconception on the effects cannabis can have on a driver,” said Stewart, “However, it has been proven that driving impaired can greatly impact a driver’s reaction time, coordination and decision-making, just the same as it does when consuming alcohol.”

The survey also found that:

52 per cent of recent cannabis-impaired drivers admitted to driving within three hours of consumption.

31 per cent of drivers reported feeling high while driving.

76 per cent expressed confidence in their ability to drive – ten per cent less than last year.

The online survey was conducted by Dig Insights from July 5 to July 18, 2024, with 1,664 Ontario drivers aged 19 and older. The margin of error for the survey was plus or minus two per cent.