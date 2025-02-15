Collision in North York sends two Toronto police officers to hospital

A police cruiser and another vehicle sustained damage after colliding in North York on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

Two Toronto police officers have been taken to the hospital following a collision in North York Saturday afternoon.

It occurred in the area of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue East just before 1:30 p.m.

Police say the two officers suffered minor injuries.

It is not immediately known what caused the collision.

This is the second collision on Saturday involving a police car. Just after 6:30 a.m., a police officer was seriously injured when they were rear-ended on the Don Valley Parkway.

Police said the officer was stopped and had their emergency lights activated when the collision occurred.

The driver of the other vehicle was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It is unclear what led to the collision.