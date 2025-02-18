Live updates: More delays, cancellations expected at Pearson airport Tuesday following plane crash

Watch video of the crash aftermath from the CP24 / CTV News helicopter over the crash scene at Pearson International Airport.

Officials are warning of ongoing delays at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Tuesday following a crash on the tarmac that left 21 people injured on Monday afternoon.

Key details:

Two of the five runways at the airport remain closed on Tuesday morning.

More delays and cancellations are expected at the airport in the coming days following the fiery crash.

The Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.

9:47 a.m.

In a social media post on Tuesday morning, Delta Airlines confirmed that 21 people were initially transported to hospital after the crash and 19 have since been released.

“Our most pressing priority remains taking care of all customers and Endeavor crew members who were involved,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in the online post.

“We’ll do everything we can to support them and their families in the days ahead, and I know the hearts, thoughts and prayers of the entire Delta community are with them. We are grateful for all the first responders and medical teams who have been caring for them.”

Delta teams continue to respond to Monday’s single-aircraft accident involving Delta Connection Flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air.



In total, 21 injured passengers were initially transported to local hospitals. As of Tuesday morning, 19 have been released.



“Our most pressing… — Delta (@Delta) February 18, 2025

7:30 a.m.

Video posted on social media shows the moment the plane struck the tarmac, caught fire, and flipped onto its roof.

🔴 Vidéo impressionnante du crash du CRJ900 de Delta, hier soir à l’aéroport de Toronto.



▫️Aucune victime à déplorer. pic.twitter.com/TJoxd6KFCd — air plus news (@airplusnews) February 18, 2025

7 a.m.

PC Leader Doug Ford’s campaign stop in Sault Ste. Marie was put on hold today after his team said his flight from Pearson was cancelled.

Pearson plane crash An upside down Delta Air Lines plane at Toronto Pearson airport, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025.

6:30 a.m.

Delays and cancellations have been reported at the airport this morning following the plane crash. Officials confirm that two of the airport’s five runways are shut down this morning.

6 a.m.

Officials are expected to provide an update later today on the fiery plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Monday afternoon.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Alex Arsenych