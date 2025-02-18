Video shows moment Delta plane hit tarmac in fiery crash at Toronto airport

New video of the fiery plane crash at Toronto Pearson International Airport captures the moment the aircraft hit the tarmac and flipped on its roof, leaving more than dozen people injured on Monday afternoon.

The video, which has been posted on social media, shows the Delta Airlines plane descending toward the tarmac before the wheels hit the pavement. Flames can immediately be seen enveloping the plane as it clips a wing and flips upside down. When the overturned plane comes to rest on the runway, heavy smoke is seen billowing from the aircraft.

🔴 Vidéo impressionnante du crash du CRJ900 de Delta, hier soir à l’aéroport de Toronto.



▫️Aucune victime à déplorer. pic.twitter.com/TJoxd6KFCd — air plus news (@airplusnews) February 18, 2025

Officials say 80 people were on board the plane, which was arriving from Minneapolis/St. Paul, when it crashed at around 2:15 p.m.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) confirmed that no one was seriously injured in the incident.

“We are very grateful that there was no loss of life and relatively minor injuries,” GTAA CEO Deborah Flint said on Monday.

The incident shut down arrivals and departures at the airport for hours following the crash and on Tuesday morning, officials confirmed that two runways are still closed.

The GTAA is warning of ongoing delays and cancellations at the airport on Tuesday as an investigation into the incident continues.

On Tuesday morning, Ontario PC Leader Doug Ford’s team confirmed that they would not be attending a campaign stop in Sault Ste. Marie today after his flight from Pearson was cancelled.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Alex Arsenych