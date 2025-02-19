TTC reports more ‘weather-related’ delays across subway system

A Toronto Transit Commission sign is shown at a downtown Toronto subway stop Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. New data from Toronto's transit agency shows safety incidents against customers went down in the month of February after police boosted their presence in the system in late January.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

The TTC says blowing snow and ice has led to a number of “weather-related” delays across the subway system as crews struggle to get all of the trains up and running this morning.

“Due to extreme wind and blowing snow at our Wilson Yard overnight, there are delays getting some trains out on Line 1. As a result, we have 37 of 55 scheduled trains running with more on the way,” the TTC said in a statement.

“The normal wait time of (approximately) 3 mins could be up to 5 mins for now. Crews continue to do hard work in brutal conditions to get more trains out.”

On Line 2, the TTC said, there are similar weather conditions in the open cut area between Warden and Victoria Park stations. Trains are running “slower than normal” on Line 2 as well this morning and crews are out working to address the issue.

“We apologize for these delays,” the TTC said.

Subway service was shut down between Woodbine and Kennedy stations earlier this morning due to “icy rail conditions,” the TTC said. Service was restored at around 7 a.m.

The inclement weather has led to repeated delays across the transit network over the past week.

On Tuesday, delays were reported after the TTC said a train got stuck at Davisville Station “due to ice and snow on rails.” Trains were only able to travel through the stations using one of the platforms as a result of the issue.