Toronto Pearson says operations ‘back to normal’ following fiery plane crash

Operations are now “back to normal” at Toronto Pearson International Airport nearly a week after Delta Air Lines flight 4819 crash landed there last Monday and flipped onto its roof, say officials.

The incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. at Terminal 3’s Runway 23 and sent 21 people to the hospital. All patients have since been discharged. Everyone on board the flight from Minneapolis survived.

The crash also resulted in the cancellation and delay of several flights in and out of the airport.

In a post on X, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority said there are 486 scheduled departing flights and 500 arriving flights today at Toronto Pearson, adding as of 9 a.m., just one per cent of departing flights and two per cent of arrivals have been cancelled by the airlines.

Operations at Toronto Pearson have returned to normal. We have 486 scheduled departing flights and 500 arriving flights at the airport. As of 9 a.m., 1 per cent of departing flights… — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) February 23, 2025

Following an on-site investigation, the wreckage of the plane was removed from the runway early Thursday morning.

That day, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada released the scene of the crash to the Greater Toronto Airports Authority for clean-up and return to operations.

The TSB says investigators will be conducting interviews for the next several days and examining the wreckage at an airport hangar. The agency added that data from the plane’s black box has been downloaded and is being analyzed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Delta Air Lines has since offered $30,000 to each passenger onboard Flight 4819 as a “no strings attached” gesture, however two of the flight’s passengers have since filed lawsuits against Delta and its subsidiary Endeavor Air.

A Canadian husband and wife also aboard that flight have also retained legal representation.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Alex Arsenych and CP24’s Chris Fox