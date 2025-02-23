Toronto police searching for 1 man wanted for assault near Pape and Danforth

An image of 30-year-old Jevonn Smith of Toronto wanted in connection to an assault investigation announced on Feb. 23, 2025 (TPS photos).

Toronto police are searching for 30-year-old Jevonn Smith, who is wanted in connection with an assault investigation.

Police say officers responded to a call just before 4 a.m. on Feb. 10, in the area of Pape and Danforth avenue. Police say Smith assaulted the victim and is now facing charges of assault, assault by choking, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Smith is described as five-foot-eleven with a “thin build and short black hair.”

The suspect shares the same name, age and photo as local rapper “Moula 1st” as seen on the cover art for a song titled “hate Toronto,” but police noted they “cannot confirm” the two are linked in an email sent to CTV News Toronto.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-5500 or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).