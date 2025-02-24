Suspect in assault investigation has turned himself in, Toronto police say

The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A man who was wanted in connection with an assault investigation in Toronto’s east end has turned himself into police.

In a release issued by the Toronto Police Service on Sunday, investigators said the 30-year-old allegedly assaulted someone in the city’s east end on Feb. 10. The service published the accused’s image and said he was wanted for assault, choking and failure to comply with an undertaking.

In a post made to social media later on Sunday, the accused – Jevonn Smith –said that he was “completely unaware” of the allegations until the prior day and had already made arrangements to meet with police when the release was issued.

“Until recently, I was completely unaware of these allegations. They claim that I have been evading the law enforcement for weeks is particularly bizarre, considering I only learned yesterday that Detective Lumon was searching for me,” Smith wrote in an Instagram post. “In our conversation, I was even threatened with having my image publicly broadcasted if I did not comply immediately. Despite this intimidation, I acted in good faith and promptly made arrangements to meet, with all details of my arrival time communicated in advance which was agreed upon.”

Smith, who is a Toronto-based rapper that also uses the stage name ‘Moula 1st,’ went on to say that he believes he was falsely portrayed as a “fugitive” when he was already making arrangements to meet with investigators.

Toronto police declined to comment on the social media post but said they publish news releases and photos when they are “seeking a suspect who is outstanding or whose location is unknown.”

“This is especially critical in cases involving allegations of violent offences, where ensuring immediate custody is a priority for public safety,” TPS spokesperson Nadine Ramadan told CP24 in an emailed statement.

As for Smith, he expressed his concerns that his character was “being attacked” as a result of the coverage of the news release, pointing to a myriad of ventures he says he partakes in outside of his music career, including working with a bank that helps individuals establish and maintaining a good credit score.

“These are accomplishments that should be acknowledged, not overshadowed by unfounded accusations,” Smith said.

Police said that charges are being laid in the case and that they will issue a follow up news release.