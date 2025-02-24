1 charged with attempted murder after man wounded during fight near Toronto’s Moss Park

The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

A 62-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after a man in his 60s was critically injured near Moss Park late Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened in the area of Sherbourne and Shuter streets.

Toronto police said they were called to that area at about 5:30 p.m. for reports of a wounding.

They allege that two people, who are known to each other, got into a verbal altercation in the lobby of a residential building.

One of the men then left the lobby, but returned a short time later and allegedly hit the other man from behind with an undisclosed weapon.

The victim, whom police previously said is in his 60s, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Teodoros Emanuel, 62, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with attempt murder and possession of weapon dangerous to public peace. He was scheduled to appear in bail court today.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.