Where to watch the Ontario election special and how to get the latest results

The CTV News Ontario Election Special will begin at 7 p.m. on Feb. 27.

Ontarians will elect a new provincial government on Thursday following a snap 28-day campaign.

The polls across the province close at 9 p.m. EST but the CTV News election special will begin two hours prior to that at 7 p.m. EST, providing up-to-the-minute analysis as the countdown to results begins.

Here is how you can stay on top of everything having to do with the Ontario election:

How to watch the CTV News Election Special

The CTV Ontario Election Special begins at 7 p.m. EST and will air on CP24, CTV News Channel, CTV Toronto and BNN Bloomberg.

It will also be streamed on CP24.com, the CP24 App, CTVNewsToronto.ca and the CTV News App.

What can viewers expect?

The special will be hosted by CTV News Toronto’s Michelle Dubé and CP24’s Leena Latafat. CTV News Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos will be providing analysis throughout the special alongside a panel of special guests.

We will also have LIVE coverage from the campaign headquarters of all four major party leaders as the results come in.

How to get Ontario election results

The polls close at 9 p.m. and within minutes the initial results should start coming in.

CP24.com and CTVNews.ca will have a LIVE election map featuring up-to-the-second results from the 124 ridings across Ontario.

The map will allow you to filter by key races so you can see how party leaders and current cabinet ministers are faring in their ridings.

If you want to see results from your riding, you can enter your postal code or use the “Geolocate” feature.

Where to go for Ontario election coverage

CP24.com has a dedicated election section, featuring leader profiles, a promise tracker and dozens of stories examining the campaign from every conceivable angle.

You can learn more about what is at stake for Toronto in this election, how the parties plan to fix the family doctor crisis and get a closer look at some of the key ridings to watch.

The CP24.com election site also allows you to view the results of nightly Nanos Research tracking to get a sense for how the polls have shifted throughout the race.