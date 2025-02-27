Here is how to use the CTV News Live Election map

The CTV News LIVE results map for the Ontario election is shown.

Ontarians are set to elect a new provincial government today and you can stay on top of all the results as they come in with the CTV News live election map.

The map will have up-to-the-second results from all 124 ridings across Ontario shortly after polls close at 9 p.m. EST.

You can filter by key races to see how party leaders and current cabinet ministers are faring by expanding the notable candidates list on the right.

If you want to see results from your riding, you can simply enter your postal code or use the “Geolocate” feature by clicking the search bar.

You can also add key ridings to your personal favourites list by clicking the star icon on the right.

For a full breakdown of how many ridings each party is elected or leading in, you can scan the live status bar at the top, keeping in mind that the magic number for a majority government is 63.

NOTE: For the best experience, users of the CTV News and CP24 apps can click here.