2 Toronto men charged in connection with murder of 16-year-old Isaiah Fogah

Two men from Toronto have been charged in connection with a Feb. 4 double shooting in Etobicoke that killed a 16-year-old boy.

That day, just before 5:30 p.m., Toronto police were called to an apartment building at 7 Capri Rd., near The East Mall and Rathburn Road, for reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found two males with gunshot wounds and commenced life-saving measures.

Both victims were then taken to the hospital, where one of them died of their injuries.

The victim was later identified by police as 16-year-old Isaiah Fogah. He is Toronto’s second murder victim of the year.

The other victim sustained serious injuries but survived.

Police said two masked suspects exited the building after the shooting, which spanned several floors.

Investigators from Toronto Police Service’s (TPS) Homicide and Missing Persons Unit have since identified and arrested the two wanted persons.

Elliut Xavier Yera, 18, and Shamone Pompey-Thomas, 20, both of Toronto, have been charged with second-degree murder, attempt murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm.

The accused were both scheduled to appear in bail court on March 1.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar