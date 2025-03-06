Shots fired outside Etobicoke tow yard in third tow truck-related shooting in 24-hour period

Shots were fired at a tow yard in Etobicoke on Wednesday night.

Police are investigating after shots were fired in front of a tow yard on Wednesday night, the third tow truck-related shooting in a 24-hour period.

Police say shots were fired outside a tow yard in the area of The West Mall and The Queensway shortly before 10 p.m.

No injuries were reported but police said they found “evidence of gunfire” at the scene.

The suspect involved fled the scene in a vehicle, according to investigators, but no suspect or vehicle description was provided.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area at the time to contact investigators.

Two other tow truck-related shootings were reported in Toronto late Tuesday night.

At around 10:20 p.m., two people were shot at a tow yard near Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West.

A man in his 50s suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other victim - a man in his 20s - was seriously injured, but is expected to survive.

The suspect fled the area in a dark-coloured sedan.

About an hour later, a tow truck driver, also identified as a man in his 20s, was shot while sitting in a car wash bay at a gas station in Scarborough.

He was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect also fled in a vehicle.

Police said it was too early to tell whether the shootings are connected.

In an email to CP24 on Wednesday night, Const. Viktor Sarudi told CTV News Toronto that there have been five reported firearm discharges and eight shootings linked to the tow truck industry so far this year. That number does not include the latest incident late Wednesday night.

With files from CP24’s Joanna Lavoie