‘Blood all over the floor’: 12 people in hospital after late-night Scarborough pub shooting. Here’s what we now know

Just hours after a night of celebration turned into chaos, few details have emerged about the masked gunmen who stormed a Scarborough pub, leaving 12 people injured in a mass shooting

Speaking at a press conference Saturday morning, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she is “deeply troubled” after six people sustained serious gunshot wounds, while others were injured by flying glass.

“I’m deeply troubled by this mass shooting… My thoughts are with the victims and their families,” she said.

As investigators continue to examine Friday night’s aftermath, here’s a breakdown of what we know along with new insights from officials.

Police still searching for 3 suspects

The shooting happened just before 10:40 p.m. at Piper Arms, a newly opened pub at Scarborough Town Centre.

Toronto police said three masked suspects — one armed with an assault rifle and the others with handguns — entered the pub and “opened fire indiscriminately” at multiple patrons.

Toronto shooting Police are on the scene of a shooting near 520 Progress Avenue on Friday, March 7, 2025.

“They walked into the bar. They produced their guns, and they opened fire,” Supt. Paul MacIntyre of Organized Crime Enforcement said at the scene.

In an email to CTV News Toronto Saturday morning, Toronto police confirmed of the six individuals shot, “most sustained gunshot wounds to the arms and legs.”

Police added that those injuries, while serious, are considered non-life-threatening at this time.

Authorities initially said the three suspects who fled the scene may have escaped in a silver car, but no further details have been confirmed.

“The motive for this shooting remains unclear. We’re chasing down all leads,” MacIntyre said.

‘Deeply troubled’

At the press conference, Chow said she was at city hall late Friday night, monitoring negotiations between the city and inside workers, when she learned of the shooting.

“As the news came out, I was deeply troubled by this kind of mass shooting,” she said.

When asked whether the incident was connected to the recent string of violent incidents in the tow truck industry this week, Chow declined, adding that she would not like to speculate.

Doug Ford calls shooting ‘brazen act of violence’

Premier Doug Ford also addressed the shooting in a statement on X.

“The shooting that took place last night in Scarborough was a brazen act of violence that will not be tolerated,” Ford said.

The shooting that took place last night in Scarborough was a brazen act of violence that will not be tolerated. The Toronto Police Service has my full support as they bring those responsible to justice.



My thoughts are with the victims and their families, and I’m praying that… — Doug Ford (@fordnation) March 8, 2025

He said his “full support” is behind Toronto police as they work to bring those responsible to justice.

“My thoughts are with the victims and their families, and I’m praying that all those affected by this terrible shooting make a full recovery.”

‘Blood all over the floor’

MacIntyre described a chaotic scene inside the pub.

“When you walk in, it’s kind of eerie. The drinks are still on the table. The food is still on the table. People’s purses, shoes are still in there,” he said.

Toronto pub shooting Police investigators on the scene of a shooting at Piper Arms in Scarborough on Friday, March 7, 2025.

“There’s a lot of damage to the walls. There’s glass walls that are shattered. There’s blood all over the floor.”

MacIntyre said investigators are reviewing surveillance footage and considering whether the attack was targeted.

“Our investigation will tell us whether or not this pub was targeted for a particular reason,” he said.

Police continue to search for suspects and urge anyone with information to come forward.

