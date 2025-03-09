Police now say 7 injured by gunfire in Scarborough mass shooting as hunt for 3 suspects continues

Police continue to investigate a mass shooting at Scarborough's Piper Arms pub on March 7.

Police are now saying that a seventh person has been injured by gunfire following a mass shooting in Scarborough over the weekend.

In a post on X, Toronto Police Service (TPS) said the victim was grazed by a bullet. It was originally beieved that they had been struck by flying glass.

On Friday, at about 10:40 p.m., police were called to Piper Arms Pub at 520 Progress Ave., just north of Corporate Drive.

Investigators say three masked gunmen stormed the establishment and “opened fire indiscriminately” before fleeing the area in a silver car.

One of the suspects was armed an assault rifle, while two others had handguns, TPS said.

Police told CTV News Toronto that they still “don’t have any additional information” about the suspects.

In total, 12 people sustained non-life-treatening injuries. Police say those who were shot were hit in the arms and legs, while the others were struck by flying broken glass.

Hugs outside Piper Arms mass shooting Piper Arms patrons hug outside the establishment on Sunday as they returned to retrieve their vehicles.

On Sunday, some of those who were inside the establishment at the time of shooting returned to retrieve their vehicles. People could be seen hugging and shedding a few tears outside the bar, which was celebrating its grand opening the night gunshots rang out.

Word of the startling violence has moved fast around the world.

“A friend of mine texted me from England and said, ‘Are you okay?’ And then I got up and I watched the news and saw it,” said one woman on Sunday.

Another called the incident “scary.”

“Like, you know, you never know what could happen anywhere. Doesn’t matter what neighbourhood you’re in.”

A third woman said it’s unnerving to know that the gunmen remain on the loose.

“It’s really, really scary because they can hurt anybody. They can they can go anywhere to just do the same thing,” she told CP24.

Investigation active and ongoing

Police, meanwhile, continue to canvas the area for witnesses and information, citing a “high visibility" of officers as of Sunday morning.

Surveillance footage is now being reviewed as they also work to piece together a timeline.

Speaking at a press conference Saturday afternoon, Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said the investigation is “very fresh and very active,” describing the event as an “incredibly brazen act of violence.”

He added that investigators “will leave no stone unturned” as they continue to hunt for those responsible.

Here’s what we don’t know

It’s still unclear whether the attack was targeted or if it is connected to other recent incidents of gun violence in the city.

Early speculation has surfaced about a possible link to the tow truck industry, however Mayor Olivia Chow has declined to say if she believes that may be the case.

Supt. Paul MacIntyre previously confirmed that investigators are “open” to exploring that angle.

“I’m born in Toronto and everything’s always been fine for the longest time. But now there’s a towing war, that industry there,” one man said near the scene on Sunday.

“And you’re scared to get your car towed because we’re attacking each other. You can be innocent bystanders.”

Toronto pub shooting Toronto Police investigate a mass shooting at the Piper Arms Pub near the Scarborough Town Centre in Toronto on Saturday, March 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

‘A tremendous impact’

Political leaders at all levels have weighed in, condemning the shooting and vowing action.

Chow said she was “deeply troubled” by the attack.

“This kind of mass shooting is troubling because of its magnitude and the number of people hurt,” she said.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called the incident “a brazen act of violence that will not be tolerated,” adding that he fully supports Toronto police in bringing those responsible to justice.

Scarborough Centre Coun. Michael Thompson said the shooting has left the community shaken.

“Nothing like this has ever happened before here,” he told CP24.

“It has a tremendous impact on the views and the feelings of people in the community.”

Michael Thompson Scarborough Centre Councilor Michael Thompson speaking with CP24's Melissa Duggan the morning after a mass-shooting in Scarborough on March 7, 2025 (CTV file photo).

As the investigation continues, Toronto police are urging anyone with information, including eyewitnesses, to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

This is a developing news story, check back here for live updates...