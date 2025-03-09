Scarborough pub shooting: Day three of the investigation as the manhunt for 3 suspects continues

Police work the scene of a shooting at a pub that left 12 people injured, including six with gunshot wounds, in Toronto, on Saturday, March 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

It’s now been three days since three masked gunmen stormed a Scarborough pub late-Friday night, as investigators continue to canvas the area citing a “high visibility” of officers Sunday morning.

As the manhunt continues, Toronto police tell CTV News Toronto that they still “don’t have any additional information” regarding the suspects that opened fire and injured 12 innocent people.

Speaking at a press conference Saturday afternoon, Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw said the investigation is “very fresh and very active,” describing the event as an “incredibly brazen act of violence.”

Here’s what we know

The attack took place at Piper Arms, a new pub near Scarborough Town Centre celebrating their opening night.

Just before 10:40 p.m., police say three armed suspects entered, one with an assault rifle and two with handguns before opening fire “indiscriminately.”

Toronto pub shooting Toronto Police investigate a mass shooting at the Piper Arms Pub near the Scarborough Town Centre in Toronto on Saturday, March 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

In an email to CTV News Toronto, police also confirmed that of the 12 victims injured, six were shot and sustained wounds to the arms and legs. The others were hit by flying broken glass, but police noted those injuries were not life-threatening.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the attack was targeted or connected to other recent incidents of gun violence in the city.

Surveillance footage is being reviewed as police work to piece together a timeline

Here’s what we don’t know

It’s still unclear whether the attack was targeted or connected to other recent incidents of gun violence in the city.

Early speculations have surfaced about a possible connection to the tow truck industry and while Mayor Olvia Chow declined to speculate, Supt. Paul MacIntyre previously confirmed that investigators are “open” to exploring that angle.

Despite noting that the suspects were masked and may have fled in a silver car, police have not released any further details.

Chief Demkiw adds that investigators “will leave no stone unturned” as they continue to hunt for those responsible.

Toronto pub shooting Police work the scene of a shooting at a pub that left 12 people injured, including six with gunshot wounds, in Toronto, on Saturday, March 8, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

‘A tremendous impact’

Political leaders at all levels have weighed in, condemning the shooting and vowing action.

Mayor Chow said she was “deeply troubled” by the attack, adding, “This kind of mass shooting is troubling because of its magnitude and the number of people hurt.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called the shooting “a brazen act of violence that will not be tolerated,” adding that he fully supports Toronto police in bringing those responsible to justice.

Scarborough Centre Coun. Michael Thompson said the shooting has left the community shaken. “Nothing like this has ever happened before here,” he told CP24. “It has a tremendous impact on the views and the feelings of people in the community.”

Michael Thompson Scarborough Centre Councilor Michael Thompson speaking with CP24's Melissa Duggan the morning after a mass-shooting in Scarborough on March 7, 2025 (CTV file photo).

As the investigation continues, police are urging anyone with information, including eyewitnesses, to come forward.

This is a developing news story, check back here for live updates...