Police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting, confining victim in East York

A 21-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a victim in East York and holding them against their will has now been arrested, Toronto police say.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Donlands Avenue and O’Connor Drive on Wednesday for a report of an assault.

Police said officers learned that a victim was sexually assaulted on “several occasions” and held against their will over a five-day period.

A suspect was identified by police last week and on Monday, police confirmed that the man was arrested.

He has been identified by investigators as Balin Scott. Police say he is facing a number of charges, including four counts of sexual assault, uttering death threats, forcible confinement, distributing an intimate image without consent, and theft under $5,000.