Toronto police investigate arson at car dealership in Etobicoke

Crews are on the scene of a fire at a car dealership in Etobicoke. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)

A fire at a car dealership in Etobicoke early Wednesday morning is now being investigated as arson, Toronto police confirm to CP24.

The fire broke out at a dealership on Islington Avenue, south of Bloor Street, at around 2:40 a.m.

Crews quickly extinguished the blaze but remain on scene monitoring hot spots.

Police say it is too early to comment on who may have been responsible for the fire.

The incident comes just one day after a suspicious fire at a dealership in Oakville.

Oakville Fire Chief Paul Boissonneault said the Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating that blaze, which broke out at Key Auto at around 3:30 a.m.

Police have not said if they believe the two incidents are linked.