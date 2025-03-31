Police union ‘disappointed’ suspect in unprovoked stabbings was previously released on bail

A Toronto police officer's uniform is seen during a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A union representing Toronto’s frontline police officers is speaking out after learning that the suspect in a trio of “unprovoked” stabbings downtown had previously been let out on bail.

The suspect was taken into custody on Sunday and charged with 17 offences, including three counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Police have alleged that the suspect is responsible for three “unprovoked” stabbings that took place over the course of the previous week.

In the first incident on March 23, a suspect approached an individual who was sleeping near Simcoe Street and Bremner Boulevard and stabbed them.

In the second incident on March 28, the victim was walking alone near Dan Leckie Way and Queen’s Quay West when a suspect approached from behind and stabbed them.

In the third incident, a victim was standing outside a building near King and York streets when a suspect approached from behind and stabbed them.

Police have said that all three stabbings appeared to be “unprovoked” and involved victims not known to the suspect.

The charges against the accused have not been tested in court.

“Our members are disappointed but not surprised to learn that a man arrested for three separate, random incidents of violence in downtown Toronto was already on bail for other serious charges,” a statement issued by the Toronto Police Association on Monday notes. “When will this revolving door end for this person and at what point will the safety of our communities and members come first?”

All three victims of the stabbings were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries but are expected to survive.

A suspect, 23-year-old Duncan MacKenzie, of no fixed address, was scheduled to appear in court on Monday to answer to the charges.

A spokesperson for the Toronto Police Association has told CTV News Toronto that MacKenzie was previously arrested in connection with an August sexual assault in midtown Toronto and was facing a number of charges, including for carrying a concealed weapon.

The spokesperson said that the suspect also faced mischief charges in Georgian Bay.

“We know there are pressing issues facing voters in this federal election. But we cannot ignore the changes desperately needed to our justice system, and we hope, at some point, we will hear all parties share their plans for public safety,” the statement from the TPA notes. “The victims of these random attacks, and others, deserve to know how their federal government will prevent this from happening again.”