Toronto police release new photo of man wanted in sexual assault investigation

Toronto police have released a new photo of a man wanted in connection to a sexual assault investigation that took place late last month.

In an updated news release issued Sunday, officers say they were initially called to the area of Sumach and King Street East shortly after 4 a.m.

It’s alleged that the victim and the suspect were both travelling eastbound on a TTC streetcar. Upon exiting, police say the suspect then followed the woman into an alley where he “sexually assaulted her.”

The suspect Toronto police say is wanted in connection to a sexual assault investigation on March 25, 2025.

The suspect, who’s identity remains unknown, is described as approximately 50 years old, heavy set with a beard.

Police say he was last seen wearing a grey winter jacket with a small white logo on the right sleeve, black pants, black running shoes, a black toque, and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.