Suspect wanted in connection with sexual assault in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police released surveillance footage showing a man wanted for questioning in connection with a sexual assault call in the Sumach and King East area.

Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault that happened early morning on Monday in Toronto’s east end.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Sumach and King streets, located south of Queen Street East, at around 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

Officers say the suspect and victim were onboard an eastbound TTC streetcar. When the victim got off, police say the suspect followed and allegedly forced the woman into an alley and sexually assaulted her.

Police shared surveillance footage of the suspect walking through a parking lot at around 3:20 a.m. on Monday.

They describe the suspect as about 50 years old with a heavy set and a beard. Police say he was last seen wearing a grey winter jacket with a small white logo on the right sleeve, black pants, black running shoes, a black toque and a white surgical mask.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.