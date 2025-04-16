Speeding ‘a serious problem,’ says Chow, as Toronto doubles speed cameras from 75 to 150

Mayor Olivia Chow speaking to reporters regarding the city's plan to implement 75 new speeding cameras, bringing the total to 150. Wednesday April 16, 2025 (CP24 photo/CTV file photo)

The city has added 75 new speed cameras to Toronto streets, a move that Mayor Olivia Chow says will hopefully help curb speeding and not simply result in an influx of tickets.

In an email to CTV News Toronto, the city confirmed that its Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) system generated about $40 million in fines last year alone but Chow said expanding the number of cameras isn’t about fining more drivers.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Chow said the overall aim of speed cameras is to protect pedestrians and cyclists, noting that the new cameras will be installed in designated “community safety zones,” areas where speed limits are typically lower and pedestrian traffic is higher. The new devices bring the total number of speed cameras in Toronto to 150.

Chow noted that last year, there were 24 deaths in Toronto involving pedestrians and cyclists.

“It’s a serious problem and these incidents are unacceptable,” Chow told reporters, referencing the recent death of a high school student killed by a speeding driver. “Enforcing speed limits will encourage drivers to slow down and respect the rules of the road.”

vandalized traffic speed camera Cars zoom past a vandalized traffic speed camera beside High Park in Toronto on Thursday August 24, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

Vandalism remains an ongoing issue

City officials acknowledged the program has faced backlash, including frequent destruction of speed cameras across the city.

In 2024, the city said 12 cameras were “vandalized beyond repair,” incidents that cost private contractors about $10,000 to repair for every device that is damaged.

“We targeted the places with the most problematic vehicle speeds,” said Barbara Gray, Toronto’s general manager of transportation services. “We are in the process of converting more of our automated speed cameras into permanent pole-mounted cameras.”

Parkside Drive speed camera A damaged Parkside Drive speed camera is pictured in Toronto on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. (CP24)

Gray says mounting the units higher up can help deter damage and extend their lifespan.

“Vandalizing a speed camera undermines our effort to keep everyone safe on our roads.”

How much are fines?

According to the city’s website, speeding tickets issued by ASE devices are determined by provincial highway traffic act. The Ontario government sets penalties on a sliding scale:

1–19 km/h over the limit: $5 per kilometre

20–29 km/h over: $7.50 per kilometre

30–49 km/h over: $12 per kilometre

50+ km/h over: $19.50 per kilometre

Drivers caught speeding above the limit will be mailed tickets, and while no demerit points are added to their license, it’s worth noting fines can rack up quickly.

Speed cameras proven to reduce speeding

Despite criticisms and ongoing vandalism, researchers say the ASE system is working.

A previous study from SickKids and Toronto Metropolitan University found a sharp drop in speeding when the cameras were in use. From 60 per cent to 43 per cent in 30 km/h zones, and similar improvements in 40 and 50 km/h zones.

“Although data collection was affected by the pandemic, substantial data was collected during periods without stay-at-home orders or school closures,” the wrote on its website."

ASE ticketing was first launched back in July 2020.

More automated tech could be coming

Traffic enforcement cameras could expand beyond speeders, the city says. Earlier this year, officials said they are considering automated systems to catch drivers who “block the box” by stopping in intersections, as well as other traffic violations.

For a map of all 150 camera locations, residents can visit the City of Toronto’s website here.