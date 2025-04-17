26-year-old Toronto man arrested after pair of ‘unprovoked’ stabbings and physical assaults, police say

26-year-old, Nkruma Jullyus Thompson facing 14 charges in connection to an assault with a weapon investigation (TPS photos).

Toronto police say they have arrested a man wanted in connection with a series of unprovoked assaults dating back to last year.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said on March 30, shortly after 11 p.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

On that occasion, it’s alleged that there was a confrontation on a TTC bus and the victim exited the bus. The suspect, police said, then followed and “repeatedly stabbed the victim” in an unprovoked attack, police said.

The suspect fled the area as police confirm the victim sustained “serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Prior to this incident, police say they had determined the suspect was also involved in two separate attacks in April of 2024. In one case, a verbal exchange on the sidewalk escalated into a stabbing and foot chase. In another, a rider at Lawrence West Station was physically assaulted and had coffee thrown in their face.

In all incidents, police said, the suspect and the victims were not known to one another.

The suspect, who police identified as 26-year-old Nkruma Jullyus Thompson, of no fixed address, is facing 14 charges, including harassment, four counts of assault, and three counts of assault with a weapon.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and are asking anyone with information to come forward.