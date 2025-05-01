55-year-old man identified as victim of shooting in Burlington restaurant parking lot

Police have identified the 55-year-old victim who died in a shooting in restaurant parking lot in Burlington earlier this week.

According to investigators, the shooting happened at around 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Mandarin restaurant on Fairview Street, near Brant Street, on Tuesday.

Const. Jeff Dillon told reporters at the scene on Wednesday morning the victim had been dining at the restaurant before he was shot and killed.

“It is not something you are going to expect when you are dining at a restaurant,” Dillon said.

On Thursday, Halton Regional Police identified the victim as Oakville resident Craig McIlquham, also known as Craig Brown.

Investigators have not yet released any information on possible suspects but called the shooting a “targeted” incident.

As part of their investigation, police are looking for the driver of a grey, newer model Honda Civic with dark tinted windows and black alloy rims.

Investigators continue to ask anyone with footage between the hours of 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. to contact police.

