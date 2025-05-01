Police identify 2 of the 3 women wanted in series of distraction thefts and sexual assaults in Scarborough

Toronto police identify two women wanted in connection with a string of distraction thefts and sexual assaults. (Toronto Police Service)

Police say they have identified two of the three women accused of sexually assaulting people at various stores in Scarborough over the last 10 months.

On April 25, Toronto police issued a release saying the same suspects are believed to be responsible for at least five incidents that span from June 20, 2024 to April 22, 2025.

Investigators say that in each incident, one of the women allegedly approaches a store owner and sexually assaults them, while the other steals some cash. The assailants then drive away in a dark-coloured Audi sedan or SUV afterwards, police say.

On Friday, Toronto police said 30-year-old Scumpina Ciuraru and 21-year-old Portocala Stanescu, both of Toronto, are wanted in connection with the aforementioned thefts and sexual assaults. Stanescu is also wanted for three counts of failure to comply with probation.

Toronto police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.