Toronto festivals rethinking security measures in wake of deadly Vancouver attack

A bouquet of flowers is seen attached to a nearby fence the day after a driver killed multiple people during a Filipino community festival Sunday, April 27, 2025, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Lindsey Wasson/The Associated Press)

Members of Toronto’s festival community say they’re urgently revisiting their safety protocols, nearly one week after an SUV plowed through a crowd at a Filipino street festival in Vancouver.

The tragedy, which claimed the lives of 11 people, including the youngest of whom was only five years old, has put a spotlight on safety of events across the country.

As the city heats up for what’s expected to be a busy summer season, some organizers are calling for increased support and are already meeting with city staff to address possible concerns about safety, security and funding.

“We have learned a lot from other festivals. Are we taking lessons from what happened in Vancouver? 100 per cent,” said Kojo Modeste, the executive director for Pride Toronto. “The morning after (the incident) we had to meet (with our members) to start the conversation about the things we put in place.”

Pride Toronto, which runs one of the city’s largest events each summer, says it already spends more than $425,000 annually on security — including $250,000 on private security and another $175,000 for paid-duty police officers. Modeste says the organization works with three different private firms in coordination with the Toronto Police Service.

2019 Pride Parade in Toronto Revelers in the crowd cheer along the route of the 2019 Pride Parade in Toronto, Sunday, June 23, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj)

“Public safety takes priority,” Modeste said. “For us as an organization, we’ll always put public safety first.”

That financial burden, however, is increasingly difficult to manage he says, and the organization is urging all levels of government to provide more funding to support the cost of safety.

“This is where all levels of government can step in to support, because Pride Toronto has a huge economic impact on our community,” he said. “We are anticipating an increase in the cost of security. That means barricades, that means fencing.

At Do West Fest, a community street festival slated for early June, organizers tell CTV News Toronto that they too, are also re-evaluating their safety plans.

We're celebrating our 12th year this summer🥳 Interested in getting involved as a vendor, musician or volunteer? Visit https://t.co/FvOryDanA1 for more info. pic.twitter.com/sCdHmIjSSY — Do West Fest (@DoWestFest) March 17, 2025

“Our hearts are with the families of those who were lost, the Filipino community, and the organizers of Lapu Lapu Day during this incredibly difficult time,” they wrote in a statement.

“Our production team and events committee have been meeting this week to determine additional safety measures in light of the tragic event in Vancouver. We are hoping that the City of Toronto will announce new support to help community-run festivals like ours continue to prioritize public safety.”

Mayor Olivia Chow, speaking at an unrelated press conference Thursday, said the city has already allocated $2.5 million this year to support community festivals and ensure they aren’t forced to scale back or cancel due to rising costs.

“They’re bringing festivals together. It’s hard work. It’s tough work, and it enlivens the neighbourhood,” Chow said. “It brings people together and fosters a sense of belonging… I do not want to see any festival being canceled because of cost.”

Chow also addressed the emotional toll of the Vancouver tragedy.

“I was at the vigil of the Filipino community and just so heartbroken by the people that have lost their lives,” she said. “One thing we said together that night was that we’ll overcome, mourn and grieve together.”

While no new security funding has been announced, Modeste remains optimistic that the city will take action following this week’s discussions.