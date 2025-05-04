17-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Riverdale double shooting, police say

The two young men were gunned down by two suspects, according to police, at around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday night.

Toronto police say they’ve made an arrest in connection to a double homicide that took place last month in the city’s Riverdale community.

In a news release issued Sunday, officers say they were originally called to Bain Avenue and Logan Avenue on April 15, for sounds of gunshots in the area.

When they arrived, shortly after 11 p.m., they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite life-saving efforts, one victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The second was rushed to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

At the same time, several residents recalled hearing “multiple” gunshots as some neighbours yelled to others to “stay inside.”

Double fatal shooting Riverdale An investigaion is underway after two people died following a shooting in Toronto's Riverdale area. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)

“We heard the bangs and it sounded like gunshots. And then I came downstairs, opened the back door and I heard someone screaming for help…by the time I got out here police were already here,” one resident said.

Following a near one month investigation, on Saturday, police say they arrested a 17-year-old suspect, who they could not identify under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The accused has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, police said.

Although none of the charges have been tested in court, officials say the teen later appeared at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre that same day.

It’s unclear if police are seeking additional suspects but they did note this was Toronto’s ninth and 10th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or to leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Phil Tsekouras