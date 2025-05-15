Here is a look at some activities in Toronto this Victoria Day long weekend

People watch the Toronto Victoria Day fireworks on the beach THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

From annual beach fireworks to ferry rides to the Islands, the City of Toronto has launched a full lineup of events and attractions for Victoria Day long weekend.

Here’s a breakdown of what you need to know:

Victoria Day Fireworks at Ashbridges Bay Park

On Monday, the city will host an official fireworks display at Lake Shore Boulevard East and Coxwell Avenue.

"Attendees are encouraged to use public transit and leave personal vehicles at home," officials say.

While fireworks are allowed on private property before 11 p.m. during holidays, the city issued the reminder that a permit is required to ignite them on any other day.

“Fireworks are not permitted in City parks or on beaches, balconies, streets, parking lots or property that is not owned by the person setting off the fireworks,” the city says.

Bylaw officers and police will also be patrolling for illegal fireworks use, and misuse can be reported to 311.

CaféTO patios are back

CaféTO officially kicks off this weekend, with more than 280 curb-lane patios, 550 sidewalk cafés, and 700 private patios participating across the city.

The outdoor dining program runs from May through October, offering residents and tourists a chance to enjoy the city’s food scene while supporting local restaurants and bars.

Ferries to Toronto Island Park

The summer ferry schedule to Toronto Island Park kicks off Friday where online tickets come with express entry at the terminal.

“Ferry passengers are encouraged to avoid peak times by departing from the mainland before 10 a.m. and returning before the last ferry,” officials said.

Starting this weekend, Bike Share Toronto will launch four stations and 250 bikes across Ward’s, Centre and Hanlan’s Point, though officials warn bikes must stay on the Island and are not permitted on ferries.

Golf courses

All five municipal golf courses will be open throughout the long weekend, with tee times available for online booking.

Nature lovers can also visit Centennial Park Conservatory and Allan Gardens Conservatory, both open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Riverdale Farm, High Park and the Toronto Zoo

Riverdale Farm and the High Park Animal Display will be open daily during the long weekend. Visitors can see a range of farm animals and enjoy green space within the city.

The Toronto Zoo will remain open on Victoria Day from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online, and visitors can explore 10 km of trails and over 3,000 animals.

St. Lawrence Market

The South Market is open Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Saturday Farmers Market at the North Market runs from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the Sunday Variety Vintage Market at the Temporary Market operates from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Museums, galleries and art spaces

Fort York will be open this long weekend (May 17–19) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other Toronto history museums will operate on Saturday and Sunday but close on Monday. General admission is free.

City-run art galleries, including Assembly Hall and the Etobicoke Civic Centre, will be open Saturday but closed Sunday and Monday. The Clark Centre for the Arts and Cedar Ridge Creative Centre will be closed Monday only.

For a full list of city-run family-friendly activities this long weekend, head to the City of Toronto’s website.