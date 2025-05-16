What’s open and closed in Toronto on the Victoria Day long weekend 2025

People escape the heat and humidity at Cherry Beach in Toronto, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paige Taylor White

The first long weekend of the summer has finally arrived. Here is a look at what is open and closed in the GTA on Victoria Day weekend 2025.

What’s closed on Monday?

Banks

LCBO and Beer Store locations

Several malls, including Yorkdale Shopping Centre, CF Sherway Gardens, and Scarborough Town Centre, will be closed

Most grocery stores

The Toronto Public Library will be closed on both Sunday and Monday

What is open on Monday, May 19:

Tourist attractions, including Ripley’s Aquarium, the Toronto Zoo, and the CN Tower, are open on the holiday Monday

The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule on Monday

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule on Monday

Movie theatres will be open

Some pharmacies will operate on reduced hours

Some malls, including the Eaton Centre and Square One in Mississauga, will be open

Some grocery stores, including The Kitchen Table, Summerhill Market, Rabba Fine Foods locations, and T&T stores, will be open

Weather forecast:

While Friday afternoon will see sunshine and a high of 27 C, rain is in the forecast on Saturday. Environment Canada is calling for a risk of a thunderstorm on Saturday and a high of 20 C. Sunshine returns on Sunday and Monday but will bring slightly cooler daytime highs of 17 C and 16 C respectively, according to the national weather agency.