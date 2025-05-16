What’s open and closed in Toronto on the Victoria Day long weekend 2025

The first long weekend of the summer has finally arrived. Here is a look at what is open and closed in the GTA on Victoria Day weekend 2025.
What’s closed on Monday?
- Banks
- LCBO and Beer Store locations
- Several malls, including Yorkdale Shopping Centre, CF Sherway Gardens, and Scarborough Town Centre, will be closed
- Most grocery stores
- The Toronto Public Library will be closed on both Sunday and Monday
What is open on Monday, May 19:
- Tourist attractions, including Ripley’s Aquarium, the Toronto Zoo, and the CN Tower, are open on the holiday Monday
- The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule on Monday
- GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule on Monday
- Movie theatres will be open
- Some pharmacies will operate on reduced hours
- Some malls, including the Eaton Centre and Square One in Mississauga, will be open
- Some grocery stores, including The Kitchen Table, Summerhill Market, Rabba Fine Foods locations, and T&T stores, will be open
Weather forecast:
While Friday afternoon will see sunshine and a high of 27 C, rain is in the forecast on Saturday. Environment Canada is calling for a risk of a thunderstorm on Saturday and a high of 20 C. Sunshine returns on Sunday and Monday but will bring slightly cooler daytime highs of 17 C and 16 C respectively, according to the national weather agency.