Emergency crews battle two-alarm fire at Scarborough strip mall

Toronto fire crews are responding to a blaze at a strip mall that ignited early Saturday morning on May 24, 2025 (Jacob Estrin/CP24 photo).

Toronto fire crews are investigating a blaze at a strip mall that saw the roof of a building collapse early Saturday morning.

The incident happened near Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue East at around 3:30 a.m.

Speaking to CP24 on scene, Toronto Fire Platoon Chief Paul Versace says crews responded after receiving calls of a “fire inside a store.”

Toronto fire Fire crews seen battling a fire at a Scarborough strip mall on Saturday May 24, 2025 (Jacob Estrin/CP24 photo).

When crews arrived, he says they found a heavy blaze inside and quickly called for a “second alarm.”

“We had some issues with crews on the roof and the roof was compromised so we had to go from an offensive to defensive strategy,” he said, adding that the roof later caved in.

It’s unclear if there will be an investigation from the OFM (Office of the Fire Marshal in Ontario), but Versace notes he did make a call to investigators adding that they will be the ones to decide if provincial authorities are needed.

Toronto fire The aftermath of a two-alarm fire at a Scarborough strip mall (CP24 photo)

“We’re going to be on scene most of the day today given that (the building) collapsed and it’s just smoldering,” he said.

No injuries have been reported and officials confirmed the main body of the fire has officially been knocked down.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward. There are no road closures in the area.