(Jacob Estrin/CP24 photo).

Toronto fire crews are investigating a blaze at a strip mall that ignited early Saturday morning.

The incident happened near Kennedy Road and Lawrence Avenue East just before 3 a.m. When crews arrived, they say they found heavy black smoke coming from one of the units but could not immediately determine which exact one.

(Jacob Estrin/CP24 photo).

Officials say the main body of the fire has been knocked down, but crews still remain on scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.