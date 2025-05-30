Ajax man who allegedly sexually assaulted and confined 14-year-old girl facing new charges

30-year-old Gowryshankar Kathirkamanathan who police say allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old in Ajax (DPS photos).

A 30-year-old Ajax man who was arrested earlier this month in connection with the alleged sexual assault and forcible confinement of a 14-year-old is facing additional charges related to a second underage girl, police say.

The accused was initially taken into custody back on May 2.

At the time, police said that a suspect picked up a 14-year-old girl in Hamilton and drove her to Ajax “where she was confined and sexually assaulted over a period of days.”

Gowryshankar Kathirkamanathan was charged with 15 offences, including five counts of sexual assault.

In a news release issued on Friday, police said that subsequent investigation has revealed that the accused was also having a sexual relationship with another 14-year-old girl.

Kathirkamanathan was arrested at a residence in Ajax on Thursday and is now facing six new charges, including sexual assault and making child pornography.

The charges against him have not been tested in court.

Police continue to investigate and are urging anyone with information to contact investigators.