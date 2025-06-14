2 teens arrested after stabbing at Toronto’s Bluffers Park

A police officer stands at the scene of a stabbing at Bluffer's Park on Friday, June 6, 2025. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News Toronto)

Toronto police say they have arrested two people in connection to an alleged stabbing at Bluffers Park that left two teens injured last week.

Officers say they were called to the area at around 7:30 p.m. on June 6, after a fight broke out during a social gathering involving two groups of teens.

Police say a 17-year-old boy suffered lacerations to his leg and hand, while another 17-year-old was stabbed in the back. Both were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators say the victims and suspects were known to each other.

In an updated news release issued Saturday, police say they have charged an 18-year-old and 16-year-old boy, both from Toronto.

The accused, who did police did not name are each facing multiple charges including two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, and failure to comply with a release order.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

Police say they believe there may be additional suspects and are urging anyone with information to come forward.