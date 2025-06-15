1 suspect arrested, another wanted in deadly Scarborough shooting

Toronto police say they have arrested one man and issued a Canada-wide warrant for another in connection to a deadly Scarborough shooting that took place last week.

The incident happened at around 8:30 p.m. on Monday June 9, in the area of Cedar Drive and Eglinton Avenue East.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a trauma centre, where he later died.

Scarborough shooting Police are on the scene of a shooting near Cedar Drive and Eglinton Avenue East in Scarborough on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Beatrice Vaisman/CP24)

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Jordan Thompson of Toronto. His death marked the city’s 15th homicide of the year.

A resident previously told CTV News Toronto the victim was surrounded by people when first responders arrived. “His hands [were] like shaking and he was turned around here. I didn’t even think that someone shot him,” the homeowner said.

A man visiting a nearby plaza said he heard one gunshot and stayed inside. “After a while the people were running here and there and then all of a sudden everything calmed,” he said.

In a news release issued Sunday, police say they arrested 24-year-old Jelani DeJonge-Reece of Toronto and charged him with second-degree murder.

None of the charges have been tested in court but he is scheduled to appear at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre on June 15.

A second suspect, who police identify as 31-year-old Tamah McLean of Toronto, remains at large and is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder.

“Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact police,” officials said. “Do not approach if located, call police immediately.”

Anyone with information can also provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.