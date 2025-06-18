‘The Union’: 20 arrests, 111 charges laid in GTA tow truck crackdown

An armoured vehicle and some firearms seized as part of a Toronto police investigation into violence in the tow truck industry are shown. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police say they arrested 20 people and laid more than 100 criminal charges following a months-long probe into a criminal network known as ‘The Union’ that allegedly used violence in an attempt to control the towing industry across the Greater Toronto Area.

Police say that a multi-jurisdictional investigation dubbed ‘Project Yankee’ first began in October, 2024 in the wake of a series of violent incidents linked to the industry and concluded last week with the execution of 14 search warrants and the arrest of nine of the suspects.

Police say that investigators believe the group is responsible for numerous acts of violence “intended to gain control on the towing industry,” particularly in Scarborough and parts of Durham Region.

The investigation, police say, subsequently led to a wiretapping probe focused on members of “The Union.”

“The information we have is that we are at the upper echelon with the group that was organizing and hiring the acts of violence and it is quite telling that none of them have criminal records or were before the courts because they are the higher level,” Chief Supt. Joe Matthews said during a news conference at police headquarters.

TPS Toronto police Chief Supt. Joe Matthews speaks to reporters at a press conference on Wednesday June 18, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Two firearms and four vehicles were seized as part of the police investigation, including three Cadillacs that were “armour plated.”

Matthews said that the seizure of armoured vehicle is “extremely uncommon” and “shows the level of sophistication” of the group.

At the press conference, Matthews also shared video footage with reporters showing two alleged arsons: one in Toronto involving a Molotov cocktail, and another in Whitby, Ont., where a vehicle was torched.

Both incidents were described as deliberate acts of intimidation targeting individuals in the towing sector.

“We are extremely confident that these arrests will have an impact on the violence in our city,” Matthews said.

The Project Yankee announcement comes just two days after Peel police revealed the results of a separate investigation that resulted in $4.2 million in seized assets, including 18 tow trucks, allegedly tied to organized crime.

Earlier this year, Toronto police also released surveillance video connected to a separate wave of arrests related to tow truck-linked shootings.

Despite the scope of the violence, Demkiw said overall firearm discharges in Toronto are down 44 per cent so far in 2025 compared to the same time last year.

A full list of charges and the names of those accused is available online.