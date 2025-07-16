Police arrest two suspects following TTC bus assault

Police have made two arrests following an assault on a TTC bus. Pictured here are suspect photos released as part of the investigation (Toronto Police Service handout)

Police have arrested two suspects after a person was assaulted and pushed off a TTC bus in the east end last month.

The incident took place in the Cosburn and Broadview avenues area just before midnight on June 28.

Police say that the suspects approached and began yelling at another passenger while on the bus. Police allege that the suspects then assaulted and pushed the victim off the bus. Investigators say the victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries in the attack.

It is not known what relationship, if any, the suspects had with the victim.

Police say the suspects fled the scene on foot and were last seen headed east on Cosburn Avenue.

The arrests in the case comes just days after police released surveillance camera images showing two suspects and made a public appeal for information.

Charles Cowan, 25 and Chelsea King, 24 are both charged with assault causing bodily harm.