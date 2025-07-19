Second fire in two months under investigation at Scarborough plaza

Toronto police and fire crews are investigating a second fire in recent months at a Scarborough strip mall.
In an email to CP24.com, investigators say they responded to a fire call just before midnight Friday at 1192 Kennedy Road, just north of Lawrence Avenue East.
Fire officials say the blaze was “contained quickly” to a business in the plaza, though they could not confirm if it was the same restaurant affected in the previous incident.
No injuries were reported.
The incident was upgraded to a second-alarm blaze, with crews now maintaining a fire watch. An investigation into the cause remains ongoing.
Toronto police confirm they also responded to the fire, reported shortly before 11:50 p.m.
“The fire marshal has been notified and is attending to determine cause,” police said in a statement.
They also note officers were called to a fire at the same address on May 24.
In the earlier incident, video obtained by CTV News Toronto appeared to show two individuals at the plaza — one carrying a red canister, the other holding what appeared to be a metal bar.
No further details have been released.