Second fire in two months under investigation at Scarborough plaza

Fire crews investigating a second fire in as many months at a Scarborough strip mall on Friday July 18, 2025 (CP24 photo).

Toronto police and fire crews are investigating a second fire in recent months at a Scarborough strip mall.

In an email to CP24.com, investigators say they responded to a fire call just before midnight Friday at 1192 Kennedy Road, just north of Lawrence Avenue East.

Fire officials say the blaze was “contained quickly” to a business in the plaza, though they could not confirm if it was the same restaurant affected in the previous incident.

fire Fire crews on roof of business in Scarborough plaza for second time in recent months on Friday July 18, 2025 (CP24 photo).

No injuries were reported.

The incident was upgraded to a second-alarm blaze, with crews now maintaining a fire watch. An investigation into the cause remains ongoing.

Toronto police confirm they also responded to the fire, reported shortly before 11:50 p.m.

“The fire marshal has been notified and is attending to determine cause,” police said in a statement.

They also note officers were called to a fire at the same address on May 24.

In the earlier incident, video obtained by CTV News Toronto appeared to show two individuals at the plaza — one carrying a red canister, the other holding what appeared to be a metal bar.

No further details have been released.