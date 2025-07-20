14-year-old charged with murder after woman, 71, fatally stabbed in Toronto plaza

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing at a commercial plaza in North York on July 17, 2025 that left a woman dead.

Toronto police say a 14-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder after a woman in her 70s was fatally stabbed while loading groceries in a commercial plaza earlier this week.

Officers were called to the Parkway Forest Drive and Sheppard Avenue East area at around 9:30 a.m. in North York on Thursday for reports of a stabbing.

Investigators say the victim, identified as 71-year-old Shahnaz Pestonji of Toronto, was attacked in a parking lot before being rushed to hospital, where she later succumb to her injuries.

Shahnaz Pestonji, 71 Shahnaz Pestonji, 71, is Toronto's 22nd homicide victim of the year. (Toronto Police Service handout)

Police have previously described the incident as “unprovoked” and say the suspect fled the area before officers arrived.

On Sunday, in a news release, officers say they arrested the 14-year-old in Toronto following what police describe as a “coordinated effort by multiple units.”

The teen, whose identity is now protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with second-degree murder.

The arrest comes as videos circulating online appear to show the accused speaking publicly about the incident in an interview.

Police confirm to CTV News Toronto that they are “aware of the videos circulating online.”

The charges have not been tested in court, but police say he is scheduled to appear this week on Monday.

Police continue to investigate this case and are asking anyone with additional information to contact investigators at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.