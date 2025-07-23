Police searching for suspects in Scarborough Indian restaurant arson cases

Toronto police are attempting to identify two suspects in connected arson cases. (Credit: Toronto Police Service)

Police have released surveillance camera images of two suspects wanted in connection with a pair of deliberately set fires at Indian restaurants in Scarborough in May.

The fires were set at two separate restaurants in the Lawrence Avenue and Kennedy Road area over the span of less than 24 hours.

Police have said that they believe the cases to be connected.

The first fire occurred at around 2:47 a.m. on May 23. Police have previously said that two masked men broke into Shaaz Indian cuisine, located in the vicinity of Lawrence Avenue and Kennedy Road. Police say that the suspects poured an accelerant inside the restaurant and lit it before fleeing the scene.

Police said in a press conference that there were employees inside but that they escaped the blaze in time.

The next day, on May 24 just before 4 a.m., police say that two men in forced their way into Bisi Bisi in the same area. Again, police say the suspects poured accelerant inside the restaurant before lighting it. This time, investigators reported that the suspects fled the area in a vehicle.

CTV News Toronto previously obtained security footage from outside the restaurant showing two suspects, one of whom was carrying a red cannister, forcing their way inside.

Arson Suspect Toronto police are seeking the public's assistance in finding two suspects in arson cases. (Credit: Toronto Public Service)

Moments later the suspects emerge from the restaurant and one person lights a fire and throws it through the door before the building bursts into flames.

Police say that the suspects were seen driving a silver SUV that is possibly a Honda CRV. The vehicle had a purple light on the driver’s side of the dashboard.

This past weekend did see another fire at a business in the plaza where Bisi Bisi is located. Police, however, have not connected this fire to the May arsons or deemed it suspicious at this point.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the two suspects. Investigators have released surveillance images of the suspects to help the public in identifying them.